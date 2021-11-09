Michael Che Explains Why Colin Jost And Scarlett Johansson Shouldn’t Ask Him To Babysit

Although he gives off total Kristy vibes, Michael Che has no interest in being part of any Babysitters Club.

And that attitude extends to Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson’s son, Cosmo, whom the couple welcomed in September.

“It’s an adorable baby,” the 38-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star told Jimmy Fallon on Monday night.

But apparently Che finds babies to be pretty boring, explaining to Fallon that he thinks they’re “fun for like a second.”

Michael Che tells Jimmy Fallon on Monday night that babies are "fun for like a second." NBC via Getty Images

“You know, they don’t do much after you’ve looked at them and they’re just staring at you trying to keep their head on straight,” Che said. “It’s like, ‘Get this wiggly thing away from me.’”

It seems the comedian, who describes himself as a “great babysitter,” has a really long history of watching relatives’ kids and is pretty much over spit-up, and diapers and dressing babies up as tiny old people or a foot-long hoagie (which, in this writer’s opinion, is always fun).

“I’ve been babysitting my whole life. I have nieces and nephews that are like three years younger than me. I’ve been babysitting them since they were babies. Since I was a baby, actually,” he joked.

As for his babysitting technique, Che reveals that he’s pretty hands off and probably has a good pair of noise-canceling headphones: