Michael Che Has Hilarious Response To Kanye's Offer To Stop Working With Pete Davidson

This past weekend, the rapper now legally known as “Ye” took to Instagram to share screenshots and captions targeting Davidson, who is dating the rap mogul’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian West.

Many of the posts have since been deleted, including one featuring an alleged conversation between West and Davidson where the comedian says he hopes to one day meet the children the rapper has with Kardashian West and that he intends to “all be friends.”

Mediaite noted that post included a photo of Davidson with Machine Gun Kelly that was captioned, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN” in all caps.

West felt obligated to let his followers know that his account was not hacked in one post and also reached out to Che with this all-caps job offer:

I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE.

Che responded to the offer with a series of messages written on a notepad that start off suggesting he has undying loyalty to Davidson.

However, if you click through all the pics, you will see that Che does have his price, and it apparently includes triple salary (”$90k a year!”), full medical and dental, four weeks vacation, a pair of size 12 Red October shoes, and “you gotta make some beats for my band ‘The Slap Butts.’”