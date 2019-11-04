Not everybody is loving Michael Che’s sense of humor on “Saturday Night Live.”
The “Weekend Update” co-host and “SNL” writer got blasted for the second week in a row for material that some viewers found inappropriate. Several outlets picked up on the backlash.
In a segment on a 67-year-old woman giving birth, Che joked that she “set a record for most friction.”
Che said he had better punchlines that NBC censors nixed, then retold the “rejected” jokes:
At first I was gonna say, ‘Well I hope that kid likes his milk chalky!’ But they said, ‘You can’t say that on TV.’ It was my second favorite punchline! My first favorite being, ‘She can breastfeed just by standing over the crib.’ That’s a good one, right? Nope, NBC said, ‘Too gross,’ which is ridiculous. Too gross would be like if I said, ’Doctors described the birth ‘like pulling a penny out of a wad of gum.’
“Now that would be too gross,” he added. “Even I wouldn’t tell that joke on TV.”
Che, who took flak for calling Caitlyn Jenner a “fella” in a bit the previous week, was called out on Twitter by people who criticized the birth jokes as sexist, ageist and misogynistic. Others told the objectors to lighten up.