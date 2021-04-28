Michael Che Proves Emphatically That He's Funny As Hell On The Fly

Michael Che can kill improv too. (Watch the clip above.)

Che, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor and co-head writer for “Saturday Night Live,” was given random topics to riff on Tuesday during the “Tonight Show” segment called “Wheel of Opinions.”

The first to come up was the phrase “Let’s do lunch.” Che dug right in:

“I hate that phrase ‘let’s do lunch’ because it’s usually followed by ‘just so I can pick your brain.’ ... What is lunch ― like a sandwich and a salad? And you want me to tell you everything that I know about show business? For a sandwich? ... Pass!”

The comedian went off on pink lemonade and bees, too.