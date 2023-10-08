Food Network Favorite Michael Chiarello Dead At 61

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Food Network personality and restauranteur Michael Chiarello has died after spending a week in treatment for anaphylactic shock following an acute allergic reaction. The celebrity chef was 61.

Gruppo Chiarello, the chef’s restaurant group, announced his death in a statement reported by The Wrap on Sunday, writing, “We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael.”

“His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table.”

“As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts,” the statement went on. “His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life’s flavors.”

According to Gruppo Chiarello, the chef was with family and friends during his final moments at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California.

Chef Michael Chiarello, seen here in 2014, has died at the age of 61 after suffering an allergic reaction that caused anaphylactic shock. Dave Kotinsky via Getty Images

Chiarello was known for his Italian-inspired twist on California cuisine.

He opened his first restaurant, Tra Vigne, in Napa Valley in 1987 and would go on to operate the acclaimed eateries Bottega, Ottimo, and both the San Francisco and Napa Valley locations of Coqueta.

Chiarello appeared on foodie-beloved shows like “Top Chef,” “Top Chef Masters” and “The Next Iron Chef,” in addition to hosting shows on PBS, the Cooking Channel and Food Network, where he earned a Daytime Emmy for his show “Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello” in 2005.

The celebrity chef was accused of sexual harassment by two former servers in 2016. Chiarello settled with the woman out of court in 2017.