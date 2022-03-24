Michael Chiklis Disses F-Word Advice That Tom Brady Gave Him For Football Movie

Actor Michael Chiklis reached out to quarterback Tom Brady for advice on a football movie ― and said Wednesday he got a whole lot of nothing. (Watch the video below.)

Chiklis plays a 59-year-old college football player in “The Senior,” a true story which just wrapped. So when “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host Jimmy Kimmel asked the former “Shield” star if he thought of the 44-year-old Brady, Chiklis exclaimed, “I wrote him!”

“I texted Tom and I’m like, ‘Tom, you’re no longer the oldest guy on the field. You gotta help me out.’ He gave me nothing! You know what he gave me? ‘Football is fucking hard.’” (The F-word was bleeped out for TV.)

Chiklis is a Massachusetts-born Boston sports nut who reveres Brady for his 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before he left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But he wasn’t done piling on Brady’s meager tips.

“He goes, ‘Good luck. You read my book. Pliability, pal.’ And that was it,” Chiklis said.

Chiklis actually plays another Boston legend, Celtics coach and executive Red Auerbach, in HBO’s dramatized series about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, “Winning Time.”

