Michael Cohen Leaves Hospital With Arm In Sling

The former fixer reportedly underwent shoulder surgery Friday.

President Donald Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen was spotted Friday with his arm in a sling after a hospital visit.

According to a representative who spoke to the Daily News, Cohen had just undergone “minor” shoulder surgery.

Spokeswoman Eleanor McManus also told the outlet the operation was a pre-scheduled “in and out” procedure and went off without a hitch.

A photo of Cohen snapped on Friday shows him walking toward his Manhattan residence with the black sling around his right side as he carries a pillow. The 52-year-old lawyer has been staying in the apartment since April when the feds raided his office and hotel room on Park Avenue.

The hospital appointment came on a whirlwind day for the White House and the media, as BuzzFeed reported a now disputed story that Trump instructed Cohen to lie to Congress about talks on building one of the president’s namesake towers in Moscow.

In a rare statement, special counsel Robert Mueller’s office has said BuzzFeed’s story is inaccurate, though the outlet is pushing for clarification from Mueller on the particulars.

Meanwhile Cohen’s Feb. 7 congressional testimony before the House oversight committee looms, along with his three-year prison sentence, which is set to begin March 6.

The ex-fixer has plead guilty not only to being dishonest about Trump’s so-called Moscow project, but also to organizing hush money payouts to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, two women who claim to have had affairs with the president.

