Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Taken Into Custody

July 9 (Reuters) - Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to a lawyer for Cohen.
Cohen was released from a federal prison in May due to concerns over possible coronavirus exposure. He was serving a three-year sentence for his role in hush money payments. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware, Editing by Franklin Paul)
