Read Live Updates From Michael Cohen's Congressional Testimony

Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, will tell his side of the story about working with the president when he testifies before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Wednesday.

It’s expected to be a moment of high drama on Capitol Hill. Sources close to Cohen told news outlets on Tuesday that the attorney would paint an unflattering picture of Trump, detailing allegedly racist language and potential criminal conduct while the president is 8,000 miles away in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Cohen released his opening statement hours before he read it for Congress, saying he felt “ashamed” of working for Trump and accused the president of having prior knowledge of the Democratic National Committee hack.

“He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat,” Cohen said of the president.

The relationship between the two men deteriorated last year following an FBI raid on Cohen’s New York City home and offices based on a referral from the special counsel’s office. Trump vehemently defended Cohen at the time, accusing his own Justice Department of carrying on a “witch hunt” against his allies. Within weeks, however, the president changed his tune. Trump’s new attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, went on TV repeatedly to attack Cohen’s credibility.

Cohen spent around 70 hours with federal investigators, in part discussing any possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. He pleaded guilty to numerous criminal charges, including a violation of campaign finance law for a $130,000 payment made to the pornographic film actress who says she once had an affair with Trump. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in December.

Before he steps behind bars in May, though, congressional lawmakers are attempting to prod him for more information. The attorney appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee for a closed-doors hearing on Tuesday, and he will speak privately to the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

At Wednesday’s public hearing, Cohen’s replies will be limited on order of the special counsel’s office.

Read live updates below. (You may need to refresh the page to see the latest updates.):

10:10 a.m. ET

The drama begins. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) initiated a vote to postpone the hearing because Cohen’s testimony was released Tuesday night and not with 24 hours notice.

― Andy Campbell

9:50 a.m. ET