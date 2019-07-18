Michael Cohen Search Warrants Lay Out Beginning Of Trump Hush Money Investigation

Documents released in federal court Thursday lay out the beginning of a federal investigation into President Donald Trump’s fixer that sent him to federal prison.

Michael Cohen, the president’s former longtime attorney, began his three-year prison sentence in May. He pleaded guilty last November to lying to Congress about his discussions surrounding a Russian real estate deal during the 2016 presidential campaign, and previously pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations for hush-money payments to women who alleged sexual relationships with the now-president. Cohen’s plea deal with the Southern District of New York labeled Trump as “Individual-1,” the person who directed Cohen to make illegal campaign payments.

Senior U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III ordered that search warrants and other documents associated with Cohen’s case be unsealed with minimal redactions. A number of media outlets pushed the court to unseal documents related to searches conducted on Cohen’s residence, hotel room, office and electronic devices on April 9, 2018. Pauley’s order indicated that federal prosecutors had concluded the investigation without additional charges, despite the fact that Cohen’s plea deal suggested the president was implicated in committing federal crimes.

“The campaign finance violations discussed in the Materials are a matter of national importance,” Pauley wrote. “Now that the Government’s investigation into those violations has concluded, it is time that every American has an opportunity to scrutinize the Materials.”

Republicans have cast Cohen ― who served as deputy finance chair of the Republican National Committee ― as a dishonest, untrustworthy felon whose testimony about Trump’s actions can’t be trusted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.