President Donald Trump’s contempt for former President Barack Obama ― who he frequently disparages on Twitter and spread the racist “birther” conspiracy theory about ― is “purely racial,” according to Trump’s former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen.

Cohen, speaking on Monday’s broadcast of “The View” on ABC, said Trump was never able “to really fully grasp how the country ended up voting for the very first Black president.”

“Why he despises him to the extent that he does, I believe it’s purely racial,” he said, adding: “I believe it’s solely predicated on the fact that Barack Obama is Black.” Cohen also pointed to Trump’s own insecurities and the fact that Obama was Harvard-educated.

Cohen revealed in his book released last week, titled “Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump,” that Trump had before becoming president once hired an Obama impersonator to belittle and then fire him on camera.

Trump also said Hispanics “like the Blacks ... are too stupid to vote for Trump” and suggested South Africa should have remained under white rule because Nelson Mandela had “ruined” the country, per Cohen, who is currently serving a three-year sentence (now at home because of the coronavirus pandemic) for violating campaign finance laws and lying to Congress amid the Russia investigation. The White House has dismissed the claims in the tell-all book.

