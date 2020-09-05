President Donald Trump “will do anything and everything” to win the 2020 election, his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has warned in a new interview.

The president may manipulate the ballots and “even go so far as to start a war in order to prevent himself from being removed from office” if he loses, Cohen told NBC’s Lester Holt in a clip released Friday.

“My biggest fear is that there will not be a peaceful transition of power in 2020,” the former attorney added.

Cohen’s comments came ahead of Tuesday’s publication of his tell-all memoir about the years he spent as Trump’s fixer, titled “Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump.”

The book reportedly contains salacious details about Trump and contains details about an alleged incident involving “golden showers in a sex club in Vegas,” according to the foreword written by Cohen.

The White House has dismissed the tell-all as “fan-fiction.”

Cohen was in 2018 sentenced to three years in prison for crimes including lying to Congress amid the Russia investigation and violating campaign finance laws. He served the first year in prison before being released under house arrest because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cohen’s full interview with Holt will air on NBC Tuesday.

Check out the preview clip here:

Michael Cohen tells @LesterHoltNBC that President Trump will do “anything and everything” to win another term. The White House calls his new book “fiction.” https://t.co/nyQh2nuVs1



Tune in to @NBCNightlyNews on Tuesday, September 8, for more of the interview. pic.twitter.com/pq7tjxfx3r — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) September 4, 2020

