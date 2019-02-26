Michael Cohen To Accuse Trump Of Criminal Activity: Reports

In a congressional testimony on Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and longtime “fixer” Michael Cohen will accuse Trump of engaging in criminal activity in the months before the 2016 election, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.

Once Trump’s right-hand man, Cohen has distanced himself from the president since pleading guilty to federal prosecutors last year for using campaign money to silence Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, two women who said Trump had extramarital affairs with them.

Cohen, a key figure in the investigations into Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, has claimed he made the payments at Trump’s direction.

Separately, Cohen also pleaded guilty in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation for lying to Congress about his involvement in a Trump Tower project in Moscow that he brokered during Trump’s campaign.

Cohen is set to testify three times beginning Tuesday, including in an open testimony in front of the House oversight committee on Wednesday.

Cohen is expected to discuss Trump’s racism and his propensity to lie about or exaggerate his wealth, as well as present some of Trump’s financial documents, according to several reports citing unnamed sources.