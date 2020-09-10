Michael Cohen Makes Chilling Prediction About Trump And The Constitution If He Wins

Michael Cohen has already predicted the dirty tactics that Donald Trump may deploy in a bid to win the 2020 election ― and what the president may do to save himself from prosecution if he loses.

Now, Trump’s former attorney and fixer— who is currently serving out a three-year prison sentence at home for campaign finance law violations and lying to Congress amid the Russia investigation — has revealed what he thinks the president, his former boss, will do in the immediate aftermath of a victory over Democratic rival Joe Biden in November.

Cohen told CNN’s Don Lemon on Wednesday that Trump “believes that he should be the ruler, the dictator of the United States of America” and that when he talks about serving for 12 more years “he’s not joking.”

“Donald Trump doesn’t have a sense of humor,” noted Cohen, whose tell-all book about his time working for the president — titled “Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump” — was released this week.

“So, I want you to understand when he says ’12 more years,’ if he wins he’s going to automatically, day number one, start thinking how he can change the Constitution for a third term and then a fourth term,” Cohen added. “Like what he said to President Xi and like he said to so many other people. It’s why he admires the Kim Jong Uns of the world.”

Check out the clip here:

