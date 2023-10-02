LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump’s biggest fear is about to come true, the ex-president’s former attorney suggested on Sunday.

Michael Cohen told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki that New York Judge Arthur Engoron’s order that some Trump companies be dissolved ― after he found the former president liable for routinely overvaluing his assets and net worth to obtain loans ― spelled “financial catastrophe” for the former president.

“It is the deathblow to Donald,” predicted Cohen.

“I’ll tell you, during my tenure at the Trump Organization, I can tell you this has always been his biggest fear,” he added. “That he would lose all of his money and that he would no longer be considered the mega-billionaire that he tried to portray himself as.”

Psaki noted how the ruling is being called “a corporate death sentence by a number of people.”

Watch the interview here: