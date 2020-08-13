Michael Cohen Vows Trump 'Golden Showers' Revelation In New Book Excerpt

Michael Cohen, the former longtime personal attorney to President Donald Trump, is promising to release salacious details about his old boss, including an incident involving “golden showers in a sex club in Vegas.”

Cohen makes the claim in the foreword of his upcoming book about the president, “Disloyal: A Memoir.”

“I know where the skeletons are buried,” he writes, “because I was the one who buried them.”

In the excerpt, Cohen confirms that Trump colluded with Russia to help win the 2016 election, “but not in the sophisticated ways imagined by his detractors.”

Instead, he promises to detail in the book how Trump used “Russian connivance” to cheat during the election.

Cohen also details what he’s done for Trump and plans to reveal within the book:

“I stiffed contractors on his behalf, ripped off his business partners, lied to his wife Melania to hide his sexual infidelities, and bullied and screamed at anyone who threatened Trump’s path to power. From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump’s clandestine lovers, I wasn’t just a witness to the president’s rise — I was an active and eager participant.”

The reference to “golden showers” calls to mind a salacious incident detailed in the unverified Trump dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele.

Steele alleged that Trump hired sex workers to urinate on a bed in a Moscow hotel room that had once been used by then-President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama.

The hotel room, the dossier claimed, was outfitted with cameras by Russian intelligence ― raising the possibility of a “pee-pee tape.”

The incident remains unverified, and no such tape has ever surfaced.

However, the report compiled by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team mentions a text Cohen received from a Russian associate who claimed to have “stopped flow of tapes from Russia.”

It’s not clear what he was referring to.

Cohen served as Trump’s personal attorney and fixer for years, a job that included both media appearances as well as threatening the media behind the scenes.

In one infamous instance, he threatened a Daily Beast reporter on Trump’s behalf: “What I’m going to do to you is going to be fucking disgusting.”

However, Cohen later turned on Trump, cooperating with federal investigators and testifying before Congress. He also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress and to campaign finance violations for hush-money payments on behalf of Trump to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Both claim to have had affairs with Trump, which the president has denied.

Cohen was initially sent to prison for his three-year sentence but was released to home confinement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He was returned to custody for violations of his agreement, which a judge later ruled was retaliation for the upcoming book, and he was released again to home confinement.

“Disloyal” is set for release Sept. 8, when it will become the latest in a long line of books from former Trump insiders, most of which have been highly critical of the president.

“This is a book the President of the United States does not want you to read,” he writes.

