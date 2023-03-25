What's Hot

PoliticsDonald Trumpdonald trump jrmichael cohen

Michael Cohen Mocks Donald Trump Jr.'s Rants With An Impression

“I don’t understand what the f**k he’s doing," Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer said of the ex-president's son.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Michael Cohen made fun of Donald Trump Jr.’s indignant response to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) criticism of his father, former President Donald Trump.

In the latest episode of the “Political Beatdown” podcast from the progressive PAC MeidasTouch, Cohen mocked Trump Jr.’s recent air quote-filled rant about his dad’s potential rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

“Honestly, it’s sad. I mean, it really is. It’s sad,” said Cohen, the former longtime fixer and personal attorney to Donald Trump.

“What is there possibly to say? You know, is it nice to make fun of the stupid? The answer is yes if it’s Don Jr.,” he continued. “I don’t understand what the fuck he’s doing, I don’t understand the fuck what he’s saying, you know, the air quotes. Who the fuck knows what he’s actually talking about? It’s circular, that makes no sense because it’s not relevant to any topic.”

Cohen jumped into character as both father and son to imagine an exchange between them. He impersonated the former president thanking his son for defending him, then declared as himself: “Oh my God, shut the fuck up.”

Cohen’s comments came as Trump claims he faces imminent charges following the Manhattan district attorney’s office investigation into hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump last weekend suggested he’d be indicted on Tuesday but so far, there’s been no arrest. Cohen himself pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to Congress and for campaign finance violations for facilitating the payments.

