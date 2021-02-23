Michael Cohen said Monday that his former client, ex-President Donald Trump, should start preparing himself for life behind bars.

“He should start maybe speaking to someone about getting a custom-made jumpsuit, because it does not look good for him, that’s my prediction,” Cohen, Trump’s former fixer and personal attorney, told MSNBC’s Katy Tur.

Cohen’s sartorial-themed quip came in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling allowing the release of Trump’s financial records to a grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance.

Watch the interview here:

. @MichaelCohen212 says Trump should look into getting a "custom made jumpsuit, because it does not look good for him."@JoyceWhiteVance says Cy Vance has "sent signals that this is a serious investigation." pic.twitter.com/gBW5rc5PXs — MSNBC Live with Katy Tur (@KatyOnMSNBC) February 22, 2021

Vance is investigating Trump’s business affairs.

Tur asked her other guest, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, if Trump could eventually end up being — as Cohen had implied ― “hauled off” to prison.

“I think it’s always risky to crystal ball too far into a criminal prosecution, but Cy Vance has sent some signals that this is a serious investigation,” Vance said.

Cohen, now one of Trump’s harshest critics, is under house arrest serving the final months of a three-year prison sentence. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to crimes, including lying to Congress during the Russia investigation and campaign finance violations.