Michael Cohen, former personal attorney and fixer for Donald Trump, laid bare his ex-boss’s penchant for lying on Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The former president “lied every day” and even on “the very first time I ever met him,” Cohen told host Jimmy Kimmel. He recalled Trump claiming during their first meeting to have given him a “great deal” on an apartment in one of his buildings. But Cohen said he’d actually paid the market price.

Kimmel asked Cohen to recall Trump’s dumbest lie.

“It’s hard to say,” he replied. “I mean almost everything that came out of his mouth was actually stupid. Many of us had to spend so much time each and every day covering up for the ridiculous.”

“I mean, talk about stupid, let’s talk about the bone spurs,” Cohen continued, referencing Trump’s disputed decades-old claim for a medical exemption from the Vietnam War draft.

“It’s one of the stupidest lies that he ever had me deal on his behalf. We know that there were no bone spurs, we know it’s an absolute lie,” said Cohen, who is currently serving a three-year sentence (at home because of the coronavirus pandemic) for lying to Congress about the Russia probe and violating campaign finance laws. He is now one of Trump’s most vocal critics.

“The part that bothered me the most about it, is after we would meet say a wounded veteran, the only thing that this idiot would turn around and say is, ‘Why would anybody go to war? Look at what happened and look at how they’re coming back. I mean, not me. I wouldn’t do it,’” Cohen added.

Watch the interview here: