Donald Trump’s onetime personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen wasted no time letting people know exactly what he thought as the end of his prison sentence neared, calling former White House strategist Steve Bannon a “racist” who considers the former president an “idiot” in a recent podcast episode.

“Steve is really not who you think that he is. People will ... say he seems like a nice, quiet guy. He’s not,” Cohen told CNN commentators Maria Cardona and Alice Stewart on a “Hot Mics From Left to Right” episode released last Thursday, just days before he completed his sentence on Monday.

“In fact,” Cohen said, “Steve Bannon is a fucking racist to the core — no different than [Trump’s former White House aide] Steve Miller ... He is a fucking maniac to the nth degree.”

“His leader is Donald Trump,” Cohen said of Bannon before adding that Bannon “thinks Donald is an idiot. It’s the truth.”

The three-year prison sentence of @MichaelCohen212 ends today. He tells @MariaTCardona his views about Trump loyalist Steve Bannon on our latest Hot Mics from Left to Right podcast. Listen here: pic.twitter.com/7oh1YvwzfL — Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) November 22, 2021

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges, tax evasion and lying to Congress. He served about half of his time in home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said on Monday that his release was “long overdue.”

Cohen also vowed to continue to cooperate with federal authorities in other investigations. He predicted in a CNN interview that others in Trump’s circle would be indicted for various crimes, naming Trump’s three oldest children.