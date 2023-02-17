What's Hot

Kari Lake Loses Appeal In Arizona Governor Race Challenge

This Rural Virginia County Is A ‘Testing Ground’ For Book Banning

Father Of July 4 Parade Shooting Suspect Indicted By Grand Jury

Hailey Bieber Gives Kendall Jenner A Hand With Latest Photo Controversy

CNN's Don Lemon Apologizes For Saying Nikki Haley Is Not 'In Her Prime'

Denver City Councilor Says He Had To Climb Out Of Wheelchair, Crawl Onto Debate Stage

Expanding Gun Background Checks Is Hugely Popular. Republicans Don't Care.

Jennifer Coolidge Has A Theory About Her Hollywood Status Amid Career Renaissance

Penn Badgley Explains How Ex Blake Lively ‘Saved’ Him From Substance Abuse

'Masked Singer' Unmasks 'Greatest Reveal Ever' And It's Absolutely Awesome

A Walt Disney Hologram Was Revealed And Some Fans Aren’t Feeling The Magic

Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Make Their Red Carpet Debut As A Couple

PoliticsDonald Trumpmichael cohenSubpoena

Michael Cohen Calls Trump's Subpoena Of Him The 'Dumbest Move' He Can Imagine

"As much as they think they’re going to bully me, it’s not going to happen. They’re not going to benefit from it,” Trump's former attorney told MSNBC.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Former President Donald Trump made a legal move on Thursday that his former attorney Michael Cohen called “one of the dumbest moves I could possibly imagine.”

Cohen told MSNBC on Thursday that a process server hired by Trump’s legal team had served him a subpoena the day prior.

The lawyer said that he initially thought that the subpoena came from New York Attorney General Letitia James, which he said he considered strange because “I’d be happy to come in and provide whatever testimony that they want.”

But after reading the document, Cohen realized the subpoena was actually from Trump’s lawyers asking him to provide a deposition, which he called “one of the dumbest moves I could possibly imagine they would want.”

He continued:

“Clearly, the information that I am providing is predicated on documentation, you know, on documentary evidence, and as much as they think that they’re going to bully me, it’s not going to happen. They’re not going to benefit from it,” he said.

Cohen did not specify exactly what Trump lawyers wanted to depose him on during his MSNBC interview. HuffPost reached out to him on social media, but he did not immediately respond.

The attorney said he plans to see another lawyer to determine whether he wants to make a motion to quash the subpoena “and basically show Donald the same consideration he showed to the American people.”

Cohen said he had his 15th interview with investigators at the Manhattan district attorney’s office last week as prosecutors present evidence to a grand jury about the former president’s alleged involvement in a hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Daniels says she had an affair with Trump.

You watch see Cohen discuss the subpoena at the 7:35 mark in the segment below.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community