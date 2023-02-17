Michael Cohen Calls Trump's Subpoena Of Him The 'Dumbest Move' He Can Imagine

Former President Donald Trump made a legal move on Thursday that his former attorney Michael Cohen called “one of the dumbest moves I could possibly imagine.”

Cohen told MSNBC on Thursday that a process server hired by Trump’s legal team had served him a subpoena the day prior.

The lawyer said that he initially thought that the subpoena came from New York Attorney General Letitia James, which he said he considered strange because “I’d be happy to come in and provide whatever testimony that they want.”

But after reading the document, Cohen realized the subpoena was actually from Trump’s lawyers asking him to provide a deposition, which he called “one of the dumbest moves I could possibly imagine they would want.”

He continued:

“Clearly, the information that I am providing is predicated on documentation, you know, on documentary evidence, and as much as they think that they’re going to bully me, it’s not going to happen. They’re not going to benefit from it,” he said.

Cohen did not specify exactly what Trump lawyers wanted to depose him on during his MSNBC interview. HuffPost reached out to him on social media, but he did not immediately respond.

The attorney said he plans to see another lawyer to determine whether he wants to make a motion to quash the subpoena “and basically show Donald the same consideration he showed to the American people.”

Cohen said he had his 15th interview with investigators at the Manhattan district attorney’s office last week as prosecutors present evidence to a grand jury about the former president’s alleged involvement in a hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Daniels says she had an affair with Trump.