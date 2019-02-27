Michael Cohen's 'How Many Times' Response Is Now An Incredible Meme

Michael Cohen’s testimony before the House oversight committee on Wednesday had some wild moments — including one that already seems destined to become a classic internet meme.

“How many times did Mr. Trump ask you to threaten an individual or entity on his behalf?” Speier asked.

“Quite a few times,” Cohen replied.

Speier pressed, “50 times?”

“More.”

“100 times?”

“More.”

“200 times?”

“More,” Cohen responded.

When the congresswoman asked, “500 times?” Cohen said, “Probably, over the 10 years.”

It’s a serious exchange, but one that becomes hilarious when taken out of context, as Twitter users demonstrated in the hours after the testimony.

"how many times have you watched gaga and bradley cooper perform shallow?" pic.twitter.com/I4QHbn43i8 — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) February 27, 2019

“how many times will you wear the same tan suit before you bring it to the dry cleaners?”



me: pic.twitter.com/VHUAHSVQCH — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 28, 2019

Wife: How many times have you been to In-N-Out this year?



Me:pic.twitter.com/lOgBk4iWoM — Dan Bolton (@Daniel_Bolton) February 28, 2019

“How many times have you seen MAGIC MIKE XXL?” pic.twitter.com/VnxeczHMM0 — William Goodman (@goodmanw) February 28, 2019

"How many times have you said 'you too' to a waitress who said 'enjoy your meal'"



pic.twitter.com/s4A6wDsWJu — RIP Camellia Smart (@StreetclothesP) February 28, 2019

“how many times have you rewatched the west wing?” pic.twitter.com/CPI89MEj44 — out of context west wing (@nocontxtww) February 27, 2019

"How many times have you been to Chili's this year?"pic.twitter.com/qzVF0kmq1I">https://t.co/qzVF0kmq1I — Evan Keller (@EvanAKeller) February 27, 2019

how many times did Michael Scott get a vasectomy? pic.twitter.com/RyAxTiVZQL — raul (@erinsoffice) February 28, 2019