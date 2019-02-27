Michael Cohen's 'How Many Times' Response Is Now An Incredible Meme

Michael Cohen’s testimony before the House oversight committee on Wednesday had some wild moments — including one that already seems destined to become a classic internet meme.
It happened when Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) grilled Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer about the number of times Trump asked Cohen to threaten people.
“How many times did Mr. Trump ask you to threaten an individual or entity on his behalf?” Speier asked.
“Quite a few times,” Cohen replied.
Speier pressed, “50 times?”
“More.”
“100 times?”
“More.”
“200 times?”
“More,” Cohen responded.
When the congresswoman asked, “500 times?” Cohen said, “Probably, over the 10 years.”
It’s a serious exchange, but one that becomes hilarious when taken out of context, as Twitter users demonstrated in the hours after the testimony.