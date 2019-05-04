Michael Cohen To Serve Time With 'The Situation' And Fyre Fest's Billy McFarland

President Donald Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen is on his way to prison, but he won’t be the only celebrity in his lockup.

He will check into the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, on Monday, where “Jersey Shore” star Mike Sorrentino, aka “The Situation,” and Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland are already incarcerated, according to The Associated Press.

It is there that Cohen, 52, will serve out his three-year sentence for a slew of criminal charges including evading taxes, lying to Congress and breaking campaign finance laws with hush money payouts to women with whom Trump allegedly had affairs ― porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy playmate Karen McDougal.

Turning on his old boss with scathing testimony before the House Oversight Committee in February, Cohen blasted Trump as “a racist,” “a con man” and “a cheat,” revealing that the future president asked him numerous times during the 2016 race about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Cohen said he lied to lawmakers about the talks at Trump’s behest.

The medium-security, all-male facility that will soon become Cohen’s temporary home houses more than 800 inmates, its website says.

Sorrentino, 37, who rose to fame on the MTV reality show, was sent to Otisville in January to serve eight months for tax evasion.

McFarland, 27, is currently serving a six-year sentence for fraud in connection with his failed luxury music festival on an island in the Bahamas. Prosecutors said he scammed investors and customers out of their money while advertising the pricey event that left ticket holders stranded on in a “disaster tent city” with half-pitched tents and this infamously sad cheese sandwich.