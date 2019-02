As Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) grilled Michael Cohen during his testimony before the House oversight committee on Wednesday, the former personal lawyer to Donald Trump said the president had asked him to threaten individuals on his behalf “probably” 500 times.

“How many times did Mr. Trump ask you to threaten an individual or entity on his behalf?” Speier asked.

“Quite a few times,” Cohen replied before the two embarked in a snappy back-and-forth.

Speier asked, “50 times?” “100 times?” and “200 times?”

“More,” Cohen responded to all of those inquiries.

When the congresswoman asked, “500 times?” Cohen said, “Probably, over the 10 years.”