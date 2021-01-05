Michael Cohen Says Trump Has Actually Convinced Himself He Won The Election

President Donald Trump may have deluded himself into believing that he actually won the 2020 election, according to his former fixer and personal attorney Michael Cohen.

In an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Dan Abrams Show,” the host asked Cohen about Trump’s leaked call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, which The Washington Post published Sunday. In the recording, Trump pressures Raffensperger, a Republican, to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

“If he truly believes that he won the election, then it’s harder to demonstrate criminal intent,” Abrams said. “And I have to say, after listening to the tape, I start to think he actually believes that he won. And that’s why I wanted to get you on to say, do you think that’s the case?”

Cohen agreed, saying that Trump is a “pathological narcissist.”

“One of the things that Donald has always believed in, is the Stalin approach, that the more you say something over and over again, the more people will believe it,” he said. “He has now gone past that line. He has now convinced himself that there is something that is keeping him from his second term and that he is the rightful winner of this election.”

He explained that there is no way Trump could justify to himself that he lost to Biden, a man he repeatedly mocked as slow, sleepy and a “loser.”

“There’s no other way he can explain to himself. Remember, Donald Trump has three friends in the whole world: me, myself, and I. And there’s no way he can express to himself that he’s a loser and that Joe Biden won. It goes against his essence, it goes against his core, and he needs to rationalize something to explain this loss,” he said.

Cohen, formerly one of Trump’s closest confidants, is serving the remainder of a three-year prison sentence in home confinement. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to criminal charges that included lying to Congress and campaign finance violations for facilitating hush-money payments to two women who alleged they had extramarital affairs with Trump.

Listen to an excerpt from the interview below:

