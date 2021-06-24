Michael Cohen Reveals The Family Member Trump’s About To ‘Throw Under The Bus’

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney and longtime fixer to Donald Trump, said the former president is getting ready to throw a member of the family under the bus.

Cohen shared a CNN report that said Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner ― Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, both of whom served as White House advisers ― were distancing themselves from the former president because of his “constant harping on the past and his inability to move on.”

Cohen tweeted in response:

As #DonaldTrump @IvankaTrump and @jaredkushner’s relationship strain, you can bet that Donald will throw Jared “under the bus” as the DA’s case heats up! Stay tuned folks…family fireworks about to be ignited for our viewing entertainment!!! https://t.co/6eiqKh5T5x — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) June 23, 2021

Cohen previously predicted that Trump would turn on those closest to him ― and not just Kushner ― amid multiple ongoing investigations.

“I think Donald Trump is going to flip on all of them, including his children,” Cohen said on MSNBC in May. “I really believe that Donald Trump cares for only himself and he realizes that his goose is cooked.”

He added:

“He’s going to say, ‘Don Jr. handled that, Ivanka handled that. Melania. Don’t take me. Take Melania.’ He’s going to tell them to take everyone except for himself. That’s just the kind of guy he is.”

Cohen served as Trump’s attorney and fixer for years, including throughout the 2016 presidential campaign. However, in 2018, he turned on Trump and began cooperating with investigators.

Cohen ultimately pleaded guilty to lying to Congress and campaign finance violations for arranging the hush-money payments from Trump to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Although Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison, he was released into home confinement last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.