Michael Cohen Predicts When And How 'Loser' Trump Leaves The White House

President Donald Trump may leave the White House for next month’s Christmas break and never return, according to his former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen.

But it’s not because Trump plans to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if there’s no concession speech at all,” Cohen told MSNBC’s Alex Witt on Sunday. “My theory is that Christmastime he heads to Mar-a-Lago and I don’t believe he comes back to Washington. I think he stays at Mar-a-Lago all the way through the inauguration.”

Cohen, who worked for Trump for years before turning on him in 2018, added that Trump was unlikely to attend the inauguration.

“He cannot let the camera look at him and basically pull down the curtain and see the wizard that’s standing beside,” Cohen said. “That he’s a loser, and it’s killing him.”

Since Trump can’t accept losing, he had to fabricate a conspiracy theory to explain it.

“Donald Trump cannot accept the fact that he lost,” Cohen said at another point in the interview. “To him, it’s tantamount to calling him a loser, which is the worst thing in the world that you can actually call him.”

As a result, Trump will fight the election’s results, even after leaving office, to damage the new administration.

“He’s gonna start his own media company,” Cohen predicted, noting that Trump wanted to launch one in 2015. “Every day he’s gonna sow more chaos with more fake information disseminated out there in order to be a thorn in President-elect Biden’s thigh.”

Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress and to campaign finance violations for facilitating hush-money payments on behalf of Trump to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. He was sentenced to three years behind bars, but was released from prison earlier this year and is serving in home confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter Join HuffPost