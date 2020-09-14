Michael Cohen Really Regrets Not Smacking Donald Trump In The Head

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen wishes he had smacked Trump across the face after he made lewd comments about Cohen’s daughter.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Cohen’s daughter, Samantha Cohen, said when she was 15, Trump noticed her walking off a tennis court and said, “Look at that piece of ass.”

He reportedly added, “I would love some of that,” only to have Cohen inform him the woman in question was his teenage daughter.

The now-president didn’t seem too bothered by the mistake, telling him, “That’s your daughter? When did she get so hot?”

When Cohen appeared on “The View” Monday to promote his new book, “Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump,” Joy Behar asked about the incident.

“Why didn’t you sock him in the face at that moment? How could you let that slide?” she wondered.

Cohen attempted to blame his behavior on Stockholm syndrome, the condition where victims feel trust or affection toward their captors.

“Well, I wouldn’t have liked to have said it, I would have liked to have smacked him across the side of the head. I never would have allowed anybody to speak to or about my daughter in such a disrespectful way,” Cohen said. “I did just because, you know, as so many people would say, let Trump be Trump, and that’s the problem.”

He then explained that he wrote his book to “get people to open up their eyes and to see the individual for who he really is.”

You can see the exchange below.

“I knew it was wrong.”@MichaelCohen212 on lewd comments he claims Pres. Trump made about his then 15-year-old daughter and why he let the comments slide: “I did just because, you know, as so many people would say, ‘let Trump be Trump,’ and that’s the problem.” pic.twitter.com/LfaTYD6YAr — The View (@TheView) September 14, 2020

