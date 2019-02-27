Trump Threatened Schools To Keep His Grades Quiet During Campaign, Cohen Says

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump threatened schools he attended with legal consequences if they released his academic records, according to his former personal lawyer.

Disbarred attorney Michael Cohen spoke to House committee members on Wednesday in wide-ranging testimony that covered his former boss’ misdeeds. At one point, Cohen claimed that Trump directed him to threaten various institutions in an effort to keep Trump’s school records from being made public.

“When I say con man, I’m talking about a man who declares himself brilliant but directed me to threaten his high school, his colleges and the College Board to never release his grades or SAT score,” Cohen said of Trump during his opening statement.

Cohen provided a signed letter in which he threatened Fordham University with legal action if the school ever released Trump’s records.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed, Fordham University spokesman Bob Howe confirmed getting the letter.

Fordham University spox confirms that they received the letter from Cohen threatening them with legal action if they released Trump's school records. They also got a call from a Trump campaign official before the letter. pic.twitter.com/jNVmVtuUdy — Tasneem N (@TasneemN) February 27, 2019

“Yes, we did receive that letter: the University received a call from someone on the Trump campaign as now-President Trump was gearing up for his run,” Howe said in the statement. “We told the caller that Fordham is bound by federal law, and that we could not/would not reveal/share any records (as we would not reveal any student records) with anyone except Mr. Trump himself, or any recipient he designated, in writing.”

Trump has frequently claimed he was an excellent student, though he has provided no proof of his grades or SAT scores. HuffPost has reached out to other schools he attended for comment.

Cohen ended the letter to Fordham by praising the school.