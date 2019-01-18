Michael Cohen reportedly hired an IT company to create a fake Twitter account and post fawning tweets about him.

And that’s exactly what the @WomenForCohen feed did.

It repeatedly called Cohen — a former fixer and lawyer to President Donald Trump who was in December sentenced to three years in prison for crimes involving lying to Congress and campaign finance ― a “sex symbol,” “stud” and “pit bull.”

Its bio reads: “Women who love and support Michael Cohen. Strong, pit bull, sex symbol, no nonsense, business oriented, and ready to make a difference!”

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Cohen failed to pay John Gauger, the owner of RedFinch Solutions LLC and whose female friend operated the account until December 2016, most of the $50,000 fee they had agreed to run the Twitter account and for the rigging of online polls in Trump’s favor.

Check out 11 of the feed’s most flattering (fake) tweets below:

You look even more sexy! But the closest doppelgänger for sure! #ourguy #awesome https://t.co/Gzh5sBR7Jl — Women For Cohen (@WomenForCohen) September 1, 2016

We are ready for fall air, crisp mornings, & seeing this guy dressed to impress! @MichaelCohen212 you are amazing! pic.twitter.com/brWGW4wzVV — Women For Cohen (@WomenForCohen) September 3, 2016

No wonder @realDonaldTrump chose @MichaelCohen212 as his right hand man! He's charming, intelligent, & handsome! — Women For Cohen (@WomenForCohen) May 7, 2016

Look at that stud @MichaelCohen212 Great to see you in between two beautiful ladies @DiamondandSilk #RNCinCLE https://t.co/PcEaztjlAQ — Women For Cohen (@WomenForCohen) July 21, 2016

Best looking men award goes to 👇🏻 We love you guys! #ThankYouTour2016 #MakeAmericaGreatAgain https://t.co/d4x8kYkwTn — Women For Cohen (@WomenForCohen) December 3, 2016

What a great looking guy! Always dressed to impress! pic.twitter.com/AnrnZxDvb8 — Women For Cohen (@WomenForCohen) May 4, 2016

We are thankful for guys like this who want real change & to #MAGA @MichaelCohen212 you are a breath of fresh air pic.twitter.com/W4CXfsabvl — Women For Cohen (@WomenForCohen) July 28, 2016