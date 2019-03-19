Australian Politician Under Fire For Saying Asians 'With PhDs' Are Taking Jobs

Saverio Marfia via Getty Images New South Wales Labor Party leader Michael Daley in Sydney in February. A video from last year surfaced in which he said, “There’s a transformation happening in Sydney now where our kids are moving out and foreigners are moving in and taking their jobs.”

Michael Daley, the Labor Party leader in New South Wales, Australia, has responded to criticisms after a clip of some xenophobic comments he made last year went viral.

Daley was recorded at an event in September discussing housing affordability. He said, “There’s a transformation happening in Sydney now where our kids are moving out and foreigners are moving in and taking their jobs.”

In the video, which came to light just days before state elections, he said Sydney’s “young children” are “being replaced by young people from typically Asia with Ph.D.s.”

On the eve of #NSWvotes, Labor Leader Michael Daley has apologised for comments captured on video last year in which he claims young people are leaving Sydney and being replaced by foreigners who are "moving in and taking their jobs". pic.twitter.com/Bq0Cxjty5T — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) March 18, 2019

The comments were particularly alarming, as Sydney boasts a large Asian community, with people of Chinese descent alone making up roughly a quarter of the population. Needless to say, the statements did not sit well with many constituents as well as fellow members of the state Parliament.

“A couple [of MPs] have rung up and wanted clarification, and I’ve spoken with them, and they’ve accepted what I’ve said,” he said.

Daley said that he “could’ve expressed myself better” and that “no offense was meant,” insisting his overall message remains the same.

“I want everyone’s kids to be able to afford to live in Sydney, and it’s housing affordability that’s driving them out.

Daley added that he “didn’t say it was a bad thing that Asian people are coming here. I said it was bad that my daughter has left.”

His comments had spurred widespread criticism across the internet.

So Asians with PhDs are the new enemy of fragile white Australians. Am I shocked? NO. This from the leader of the ALP in NSW - racist spin for one crowd & fake progressive politics for the other: ‘Daley forced to explain himself over immigrant comments’ https://t.co/K1xAIaq8nL — Marcia Langton (@marcialangton) March 19, 2019

To be honest, I'm an Asian with a PhD and I *want* you to be scared shitless. — Benjamin Law (@mrbenjaminlaw) March 19, 2019

This Australian educator is disappointed with his comments too. Come talk to my final yr intl students who are working their guts out trying to get a job after graduation, competing against domestic students. No free rides!

and yep - I’m an Aust-Asian with a PhD #asianswithphds https://t.co/Tenwd68Wc5 — Dr Amanda White (@AmandasAudit) March 19, 2019

In May, now-former Labor leader Luke Foley was blasted for saying Sydney’s suburbs were experiencing “white flight.”

“I won’t use that term again. Some people find it offensive, so I apologize. I want the entire focus to be on growing jobs and building better schools and Tafes in these suburbs,” he later told Ten Eyewitness News.