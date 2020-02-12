Movie star Michael Douglas has claimed his late father Kirk Douglas used some of his final words, before he died last Wednesday at the age of 103, to praise Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg.
“I don’t know if he was pulling my leg or not,” the younger Douglas acknowledged in footage filmed at the opening of Bloomberg’s new 2020 campaign office in Madison, Wisconsin, at the weekend.
The actor continued:
But one of the last words that he said in the hospital, when he came and he saw me, asked me to lean over closely, and I leaned over closely, and he looked at me and he said, ‘Mike can get it done.’
Bloomberg’s campaign released the footage online Sunday, before the billionaire media mogul drew scorn over resurfaced audio from 2015 in which he defended the “stop-and-frisk” policing strategy used during his time as New York City Mayor.
Check it out here: