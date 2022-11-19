Michael Douglas Posts Cute Throwback Pics On 22nd Anniversary With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is celebrating over two decades of love with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

On Friday, the veteran actor marked the couple’s 22nd anniversary on Instagram by sharing some throwback photos from their wedding day, gushing over his Oscar-winning spouse and their longtime romance.

“Happy Anniversary to my darling Catherine! I love you so much,” Douglas captioned the touching post.

In the snapshots, the lovebirds are seen sharing a laugh and kissing during a champagne toast.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Douglas and Zeta-Jones have two adult children: son Dylan Michael Douglas and daughter Carys Zeta Douglas. The “Fatal Attraction” actor has an additional adult son, Cameron Douglas, from his first marriage with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

The Academy Award winner got engaged to Zeta-Jones on New Year’s Eve in 1999 during a trip to Aspen, Colorado. They went on to tie the knot a year later.

In a conversation with The Mirror in 2013, Douglas spoke about how their bond has grown stronger over the years.

“Love is an extraordinary feeling that comes from the bottom of your soul, but has to be nurtured,” he said at the time. “The thing I’ve learned about getting older is you can’t take love for granted. You protect it, nurture it and it grows and after one’s initial, physical emotional aspects, it becomes deeper.”

