Ex-Cop Michael Fanone Reveals What He Yelled As Capitol Rioters Beat Him

During the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone told rioters that he had children in the hope that they would stop beating and electroshocking him.

“There was a point where, you know, I remember yelling out to the crowd that I had kids and this is while I was being beaten and struck with a taser,” Fanone told “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah during an interview about his new book, Hold The Line. “And I did, I think get through to maybe a handful of the individuals there and they did try to, you know, offer some level of assistance to me.”

Advertisement

Fanone said that at one point, some rioters were actually fighting with others in an effort to prevent them from continuing their assault on him.

“But, you know, for the most part, I think they just felt like I was an obstacle, and they were gonna get through me and any of the other officers that were there trying to protect the building and protect ourselves to accomplish their goal, which was overturning a free and fair election,” he said.

Fanone suffered a heart attack after he was repeatedly assaulted that day. He resigned from the police force later that year and became a loud voice fighting for justice about the riot. He’s now an on-air contributor to CNN.

Watch the rest of his interview below: