Michael Fanone, the former D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who was badly beaten by a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters during the U.S. Capitol riot, on Monday likened the former president to “America’s crazy ex.”

“He’s just decided that if he can’t have us, no one can and he’s going to tear apart our democracy and our country if he can’t get reelected,” Fanone, who resigned from the police in December and is now a contributor for CNN, told anchor Anderson Cooper.

There is “just no bottom” to what Trump was willing to say, Fanone lamented during a discussion about Trump’s rally in Texas on Saturday when he called for protests in places where he is being investigated and dangled the prospect of pardons for those convicted for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Trump “still has a great deal of support in this country and many of those supporters have already proven, like they did on Jan. 6, that they are willing to commit violence on his behalf,” Fanone added.

Watch Fanone’s comments here: