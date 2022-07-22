Cop Injured On Jan. 6: 'Josh Hawley Is A Bitch. And He Ran Like A Bitch.'

In the early afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) flashed a fist pump of encouragement at a growing mob outside the U.S. Capitol. Hours later, in never-before-seen surveillance footage released Thursday, the senator, now looking quite timid, is seen literally running away from the same mob.

The striking footage didn’t sit well with Michael Fanone, a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who was beaten, electroshocked and nearly killed by the insurrectionists.

“Josh Hawley is a bitch. And he ran like a bitch,” the 20-year police veteran told Politico in an interview after the Jan. 6 House select committee hearing where the surveillance footage was shown. “The fist pump, combined with what he did in the immediate aftermath, just shows [his] true character ― or lack thereof.”

I talked to former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone outside the #Jan6thHearings.

Here is his response to seeing video of Sen. Josh Hawley running away from rioters after fist bumping them earlier in the day on Jan. 6 :



"Josh Hawley is a bitch", said Fanone. https://t.co/qgCPHcVh1r pic.twitter.com/rTJoJywgY3 — JC (@JCWhittington_) July 22, 2022

While witnesses in the hearing erupted in laughter at the clip of Hawley high-tailing it away from his own actions, it was no moment of levity for Fanone.

“Obviously I see the amusement of it and I’m not going to fault people for finding it humorous, but: That pisses me off. That guy’s a clown,” he said.

“You see the way that these guys perform in public, and then what they are in reality ― you get a lot of that nonsense up here on Capitol Hill with these members of Congress that have become a caricature in the media, but in reality they have no character. They have no honor. They have no integrity.”

Fanone has been an outspoken critic of the GOP response to the Capitol riot. Testifying before Congress last year, he detailed the harrowing events he witnessed after responding to desperate calls for law enforcement backup on Jan. 6.