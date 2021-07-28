Cop Shares Voicemail Threat He Received During Testimony About U.S. Capitol Riot

A Washington, D.C., police officer who was beaten and shocked during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 shared a voicemail he received from a Donald Trump supporter on Tuesday.

In an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, officer Michael Fanone played a message that he said was left on his phone while he was testifying on Capitol Hill earlier in the day about what he experienced during the insurrection.

“You want an Emmy? And Oscar? What are you trying to go for here?” the male caller asked. “You’re so full of shit,” he added, before using a homophobic slur and several profanities.

Listen to the full message below:

DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone joins @donlemon in the studio tonight after his testimony to the Select Committee investigating January 6th.



Hear the shocking voicemail he received during his testimony – and a warning – the language is graphic. Listen: pic.twitter.com/U9AqFamzzr — Don Lemon Tonight (@DonLemonTonight) July 28, 2021

Fanone said his immediate reaction to the voicemail was: “This is what happens to people who tell the truth in Trump’s America.”

On Jan. 6, Fanone was shocked repeatedly with a stun gun and beaten with metal pipes while defending the Capitol from the mob seeking to overthrow the certification of Joe Biden’s election win. He suffered a heart attack and a concussion and has since been living with a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.

A leading advocate for an investigation into Jan. 6, Fanone has been critical of Republicans peddling revisionist history about what took place. Speaking out about the riot and calling out the people who deny it has made him a regular target of right-wing critics.

Fanone has also drawn the ire of Fox News personalities Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, both of whom mocked him on the air Tuesday night. Ingraham even handed out mock awards for best performances from participants in the House select committee hearing, including to several police officers who were injured in the attack.