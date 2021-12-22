Flynn, who advised Trump to declare martial law and force states to rerun the 2020 presidential election that Trump lost, is one of several of the former president’s allies who’ve sued the Jan. 6 committee over its pursuit of their phone records. Others include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and attorney John Eastman, who helped Trump pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential results.

Several others have refused to fully comply with the committee, including Trump’s former White House aide Steve Bannon, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.).