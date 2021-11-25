Michael Flynn Goes Full Tinfoil Hat With Bonkers New COVID-19 Theory

Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general and a crusader for the QAnon movement, was pardoned late last year by President Trump after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI. His extreme rhetoric and embrace of conspiracy theories has repeatedly put him in the headlines since.

In May, while speaking at a QAnon conference, he called for a military coup in the U.S.

In September, he suggested that COVID-19 vaccines might be injected into salad dressing and imposed on people.

And last weekend, he said America must have “one religion under God” at a far-right rally in Texas.

Flynn and Jones are among the recipients of a spate of congressional subpoenas issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Flynn was involved in protests against the 2020 presidential election result and publicly advised Trump to declare martial law and force states to redo the vote in a way to make Trump the winner instead of Democrat Joe Biden.