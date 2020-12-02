Michael Flynn Wants Trump To Declare Martial Law And Redo The Election

Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser who was pardoned by the president last week for lying during the Russia investigation, wants Trump to declare martial law and “temporarily suspend the Constitution” until a new election is held.
Flynn, who had been awaiting sentencing for lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts before Trump’s pardon, on Tuesday retweeted a news release from a right-wing Ohio group called We The People Convention asking the president to declare martial law so troops can supervise a do-over of the 2020 election.
Flynn tagged many conservative celebs in his post and added: “Freedom never kneels except for God.”
The news release cites “massive, planned, illegal election fraud” carried out by Democrats. Trump lost the election handily to President-elect Joe Biden and no widespread fraud has been found.
If the president doesn’t declare martial law, the statement retweeted by Flynn warns, “we will also have no other choice but to take matters into our own hands and defend our rights on our own.”
A retired Army general’s support for the military takeover of U.S. government shocked many people on Twitter.
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California wondered if elected Republicans would condemn the call for martial law.
Some people pointed out that Flynn’s suggestion could be considered sedition.
Others called out the right wing’s hypocritical notions of personal freedom.
One person tried to see the bright side, saying the tweet shows it’s good Flynn didn’t last long as national security adviser.