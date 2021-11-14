Michael Flynn Demands 'One Religion Under God' At Far Right Rally

In his latest journey to the edge of extreme, Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser and felon Michael Flynn called on Saturday for a single religion in America.
“If we are going to have one nation under God — which we must — we have to have one religion,” Flynn said on “Reawaken America” in a far-right religious rally. “One nation under God, and one religion under God.”
Such a vision is completely contrary to the Constitution’s guarantee of Freedom of Religion, and the separation of church and state.
Ohio state treasurer and Senate candidate Josh Mandel (R) tweeted: “We stand with General Flynn.”
Flynn — who was pardoned early this year by Trump after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI, has made several jaw-dropping comments.
In July when he was gifted a new AR-15-style rifle at a church, he said: “Maybe I’ll find somebody in Washington.”
In September he was worried about COVID-19 vaccines being added to salad dressing.
But critics appeared appalled at his latest position.