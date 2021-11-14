Michael Flynn Demands 'One Religion Under God' At Far Right Rally

In his latest journey to the edge of extreme, Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser and felon Michael Flynn called on Saturday for a single religion in America.

“If we are going to have one nation under God — which we must — we have to have one religion,” Flynn said on “Reawaken America” in a far-right religious rally. “One nation under God, and one religion under God.”

Such a vision is completely contrary to the Constitution’s guarantee of Freedom of Religion, and the separation of church and state.

Michael Flynn tonight: “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.” pic.twitter.com/ShGVrsQ9hW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 13, 2021

Ohio state treasurer and Senate candidate Josh Mandel (R) tweeted: “We stand with General Flynn.”

We stand with General Flynn. — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) November 14, 2021

Flynn — who was pardoned early this year by Trump after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI, has made several jaw-dropping comments.

In May he called for a Myanmar-like deadly military coup in America.

In July when he was gifted a new AR-15-style rifle at a church, he said: “Maybe I’ll find somebody in Washington.”

In September he was worried about COVID-19 vaccines being added to salad dressing.

But critics appeared appalled at his latest position.

This man is an embarrassment to the US Army & an aberration to those of us who have proudly worn the cloth of our country. His words are disgusting. https://t.co/Oi5AQhROeW — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) November 14, 2021

Wow look how much Michael Flynn hates America https://t.co/cnltu89SZO — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) November 14, 2021

Literally the opposite of what the Constitution says. https://t.co/kYVr8pmLOe — Javier de Diego (@JaviCNN) November 14, 2021

And is that religion QAnon? https://t.co/7AMxqhcA2l — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 14, 2021

Is it going to be Judaism?



…It’s not going to be Judaism, is it? https://t.co/IB9YMR0M9b — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) November 14, 2021

Buddy I don’t even think it’s going to be Episcopalianism — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) November 14, 2021

Wait, wasn't this country founded on the freedom of religion and the separation of church and state???? — Michelle (@AuntMichelle77) November 14, 2021

Nowhere in the Constitution does it say we must have one nation under God. That's from an 1890s poem, Pledge of Allegiance. A poem written by a socialist pastor, by the way. — Mark Newman (@RealMarkNew91) November 14, 2021