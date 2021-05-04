Michael Flynn Flubs The Pledge, And Jimmy Kimmel Has The Perfect Response

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked Michael Flynn for an awkward moment over the weekend.

Flynn, who in 2017 briefly served as national security adviser to then-President Donald Trump and eventually pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia, struggled with the Pledge of Allegiance at an event Sunday.

“I pledge of allegiance,” he began, inserting an extra word. “To the flag, of the United States of America.”

Then he uttered a word that sounded like “individual” but could’ve been “indivisible,” a word that comes much later in the pledge, before giving up and letting the audience take over until the end:

Michael Flynn this afternoon was called up to lead the Pledge of Allegiance at Lin Wood’s rally AND HE FORGOT THE WORDS!!! What kind of “Patriot” General doesn’t know the Pledge! pic.twitter.com/1jNQFxdsL8 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 2, 2021

“Only the best people,” Kimmel mocked after playing the clip. “I bet he knows the Russian pledge of allegiance.”

See more on Flynn, Trump and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who had his own problems at a live event over the weekend, in Kimmel’s Monday night monologue: