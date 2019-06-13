House Intelligence Committee Subpoenas Mike Flynn And Rick Gates

The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday issued subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign official Rick Gates as part of its investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Both men played key roles in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, pleading guilty and agreeing to cooperate with investigators, and are expected to be sentenced later this year.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia. Gates, Trump’s former deputy campaign manager and top aide to former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and lying about his work on Manafort’s pro-Russian lobbying in Ukraine.

Flynn hired a new lawyer, Sidney Powell, who once urged him to drop his guilty plea, earlier this week.