Judge Denies Michael Flynn's Attempt To Block Subpoena For Phone Records In Jan. 6 Probe

Former national security adviser and QAnon supporter Michael Flynn was denied a restraining order against the House committee investigating his potential involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Federal Judge Mary Scriven ruled Wednesday that she would not issue a temporary restraining order against the committee, one day after Flynn filed a lawsuit hoping to block House investigators from obtaining his phone records.

Advertisement

Flynn’s lawyers argued that the subpoena for his records is an “outrageous intrusion into the private records of a cooperative witness,” and said that without court intervention, Flynn “faces the harm of being irreparably and illegally coerced to produce information and testimony in violation of the law and his constitutional rights.”

In her ruling, Scriven said Flynn’s lawyers did not notify the House panel of the lawsuit, and did not meet the procedural requirements to make the case for emergency intervention.

The House committee has subpoenaed several associates of former President Donald Trump who may have helped in the planning of the Jan. 6 attack, which left five people dead and 140 police officers injured. Trump himself has failed to stop the committee from probing his own records.