Army Reportedly Seeks To Recoup Money From Michael Flynn For His Pay From Russia, Turkey

The Army is seeking nearly $40,000 from Flynn after he was cited by the Defense Department inspector general for failing to disclose lucrative speaking engagements and other business arrangements with foreign entities, according to the Post.

Advertisement

Investigators determined that Flynn received nearly $450,000 from Turkish and Russian interests in 2015, including for an appearance in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while failing to seek government approval beforehand, as required.

He was also paid to appear at an October 2015 conference sponsored by Kaspersky Government Security Solutions, “an entity that appears to be controlled by the Russian government,” according to a memo early last year by Sean O’Donnell, the acting Defense Department inspector general, the Post reported.

The Emoluments Clause of the Constitution prohibits retired military personnel from receiving money from foreign governments without prior authorization.

Flynn could not be reached for comment.

Flynn left the Trump administration within weeks over his connections to Russia amid the investigation into Kremlin interference into the 2016 presidential election.

Advertisement