Michael Flynn Boasts Maybe He'll 'Find Somebody In Washington' With His New AR-15

Disgraced Trump administration figure Michael Flynn boasted on Sunday that maybe he’ll “find somebody” in Washington with a new assault-style rifle a California church gave him.
Flynn, the former national security adviser pardoned by Donald Trump for lying about his Russia contacts, made the jaw-dropping remark after he was gifted the gun at the “Church of Glad Tidings” in Yuba City, California. Church members roared with laughter and clapped when Flynn suggested hunting humans in the nation’s capital.
“We were trying to come up with a rifle that we thought was appropriate for a general, so we went with an old-school Woodland camouflage ... one of our top-quality guns,” said Jason Parker, who works for a gun company. The weapon he presented to Flynn appeared to be a Woodland Camo AR-15.
A smiling Flynn responded loudly: “Maybe I’ll find somebody in Washington, D.C.”
Rachel Vindman, wife of whistleblower Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, was among those who denounced Flynn on Twitter. She said Flynn, a retired Army general, “should be recalled to active duty and court-martialed.”
It’s hardly the first time people have called for a court-martial of Flynn, a notorious QAnon disciple who continues to collect a hefty military pension, in spite of his criminal conviction.
Retired four-star Gen. Barry McCaffrey last month blasted Flynn for calling for a Myanmar-like coup in America at a QAnon conference in May.
“This is putting the country at risk,” McCaffrey said on MSNBC. “I have never heard anything like this ... in the last hundred years. This [is] completely irresponsible, provocative language.”
McCaffrey predicted then that the U.S. Department of Justice was going to be “hard-pressed not to consider whether this language is criminal in nature.” But no action was taken.
Last year, Flynn retweeted a call for Trump to keep the White House by force, and reportedly urged Trump to use the Insurrection Act to declare martial law to stay in power.
Twitter critics were appalled at Flynn’s threat with his new rifle. One accused the Yuba church of “arming domestic terrorists.”