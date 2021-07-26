Michael Flynn Boasts Maybe He'll 'Find Somebody In Washington' With His New AR-15

“This is putting the country at risk,” McCaffrey said on MSNBC. “I have never heard anything like this ... in the last hundred years. This [is] completely irresponsible, provocative language.”

McCaffrey predicted then that the U.S. Department of Justice was going to be “hard-pressed not to consider whether this language is criminal in nature.” But no action was taken.

Last year, Flynn retweeted a call for Trump to keep the White House by force, and reportedly urged Trump to use the Insurrection Act to declare martial law to stay in power.

Twitter critics were appalled at Flynn’s threat with his new rifle. One accused the Yuba church of “arming domestic terrorists.”