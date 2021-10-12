Michael Gerson, who was a speechwriter for former President George W. Bush, predicted a “nightmare” scenario if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election and returns to the White House.

Trump has “strengthened his identification with the seditious forces he unleashed on Jan. 6” and “embraced ever more absurd and malicious conspiracy theories,” Gerson wrote in a column published Monday in The Washington Post. GOP support for Trump, Gerson noted, has actually grown since Trump left office.

Gerson, who has long criticized Trump, envisioned an unconstrained leader taking personal power over the military and police and using them to attack political rivals, the press and overturn election results.