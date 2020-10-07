Ex-CIA Director Issues Chilling Warning On What 4 More Years Of Trump Would Mean

Retired Gen. Michael Hayden, former director of the CIA under President George W. Bush, is warning about the toll of four more years of President Donald Trump.

“If there is another term for President Trump, I don’t know what will happen to America,” Hayden said in a video released by Republican Voters Against Trump. Hayden cited Trump’s disregard for the truth, his refusal to act against violent white supremacist groups and his disregard for America’s allies as reasons the nation could be in jeopardy.

Hayden, who was also head of the NSA under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, spoke out on video as he endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president:

“I absolutely disagree with some of Biden’s policies, but that’s not important,” Hayden said. “What’s important is the United States, and I’m supporting Joe Biden. Biden is a good man. Donald Trump is not.”

In 2016, Hayden was among 50 former national security officials to sign a letter warning that Trump was a threat to the nation’s security and well-being. Although Hayden predicted that if elected Trump “would be the most reckless president in American history,” he did not make an endorsement.

Republican Voters Against Trump has been highlighting disaffected voices from within the party, often everyday GOP voters who are backing Biden. The group has also featured some high-profile subjects, including Hayden (who considers himself a political independent) as well as former Trump administration insiders such as former aide to Mike Pence Olivia Troye, former chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security Miles Taylor and Elizabeth Neumann, a former high-ranking official in the Department of Homeland Security.