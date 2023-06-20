Michael Imperioli Shares 'Favorite Picture' With James Gandolfini On Anniversary Of His Death

Michael Imperioli paid tribute to his friend and former co-star James Gandolfini on the 10th anniversary of his untimely death.

The “Sopranos” actor shared his “favorite picture” with Gandolfini, who played mob boss Tony Soprano on the hit HBO series, to Instagram on Monday, dubbing them “Batman and Robin.”

“I can’t help thinking where we ended up that night and what you said,” he wrote in a caption for the photo, which was taken at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2003. “That was one for the books.”

The “White Lotus” actor added: “It’s so very strange that it’s 10 years today since you left us. Would love to have shot one more scene or had another laugh or one more late night chat. Forever grateful to have done so much work together, to have spent so much time in your company and for all the generosity and kindness.”

Sharing a red heart emoji, Imperioli signed off, “Miss you lots as do so many on the planet.”

Gandolfini died of a heart attack in 2013 at the age of 51 while in Rome for a family vacation.

He was survived by wife Deborah Lin and daughter Liliana Gandolfini, as well as son Michael Gandolfini, whom he shared with ex-wife Marcy Wudarski.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who portrayed Tony Soprano’s daughter, Meadow, on “The Sopranos,” spoke about how eerie it was to attend James Gandolfini’s funeral.

“It was surreal, because how many times had we done funeral scenes, as a cast?” Sigler said on “Oprah: Where Are They Now?” back in 2016.