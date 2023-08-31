Michael Jackson’s Daughter, Paris, Reacts To Negative Comments About Her Armpit Hair

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Paris Jackson is shutting down the critics who left disparaging comments about her body hair on social media.

On Wednesday, Jackson, 25, posted a video on Instagram to honor her late pop star father, Michael Jackson, who died at the age of 50 in 2009 after suffering from cardiac arrest caused by a fatal combination of drugs given to him by his personal physician.

“Please don’t use a man you have never met as an excuse to abuse, manipulate, and harass his daughter (who you also have never met),” she captioned the post, in which she shed light on why she doesn’t always post about her father on his birthday.

In the clip, Jackson starts out her message by reminiscing about how her father, who would have turned 65 on Aug. 29, shied away from celebrating his birthday. She then begins casually tying her hair up in a messy bun. As she quickly styles her hair, she lifts her arms, exposing her underarm hair.

Some fans reacted to her tribute post for the King of Pop with endearment, while others took the opportunity to pop off complaints about her being unshaven.

“You made this whole video just to show you don’t shave your armpits,” one person wrote in the comments section.

Another said, “Shaving arms is a kind of cleanliness.”

Just hours after her Instagram post, Jackson fired back at her naysayers on X, formerly known as Twitter, over their rude comments.

“I wasn’t tying my hair up to show off my armpit hair,” she tweeted. “I’ve not shaved it for years and forget it’s there all the time. Get over yourselves.”

She added: “..I was pulling up my hair to show my glass cutting jawline.”

i wasn’t tying my hair up to show off my armpit hair 🙄 i’ve not shaved it for years and forget it’s there all the time. get over yourselves.



..i was pulling my hair up to show my glass cutting jawline. — PK (@ParisJackson) August 30, 2023

After Jackson set her haters straight on X, many fans stepped in to support the “Thriller” artist’s daughter.

“I love your hair…” one of her more than 1 million followers commented. “Although I shave, we as women are meant to have armpit hair, it’s there for a reason. If not, we wouldn’t have it. Oh the things we get influenced by when we grow up, to think of natural as weird and gross. Oh well. You rock!”

Another wrote: “You’re fine just the way you are! Keep doing you! Dad will be proud.”

“If it’s not one thing it’s another,” someone else commented. “You didn’t need to explain yourself to begin with but people just love to assume and talk about things that don’t even concern them.”

Jackson, who also shouted out her Grammy-winning father on social media back in June for Father’s Day, spoke in the video about the scrutiny she’s faced for how she’s celebrated his birthday in the past.

“Today’s my dad’s birthday, and back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating it, nothing like that. He actually didn’t even want us to know when his birthday was because he didn’t want us to like throw a party or anything like that,” she began.

Jackson is the middle child of the singer-songwriter’s three children. She has an older brother, Prince, 26, and a younger brother, Blanket “Bigi,” 21.

“If you don’t wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don’t love them, you don’t care about them,” the model continued, noting that whenever she doesn’t post about her dad’s birthday, “people lose their fucking minds.”